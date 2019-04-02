BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Amherst man, Adriane Harris, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple drug and weapons charges in Erie County District Court.

Harris pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on May 2.

On May 7, 2018, the Erie County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at two storage units belonging to Harris. The narcotics officers seized more than eight ounces of cocaine, a loaded pistol, an Audi, a Porsche, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

During Harris' arrest at his home and the ensuing search of his BMW, officers found more cocaine, cash, and another loaded pistol. Officers also seized a second Porsche parked at his house.