38-year-old Buffalo man in stable condition following Niagara Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
Buffalo Police officers were called to the area of Niagara Street, between Hertel Avenue and Arthur Street, just before 9 p.m. Detectives say a 38-year-old Buffalo man had been shot and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.
The man is currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.