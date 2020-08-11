38-year-old Buffalo man in stable condition following Niagara Street shooting

Buffalo Police officers were called to the area of Niagara Street, between Hertel Avenue and Arthur Street, just before 9 p.m. Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Buffalo Police officers were called to the area of Niagara Street, between Hertel Avenue and Arthur Street, just before 9 p.m. Detectives say a 38-year-old Buffalo man had been shot and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The man is currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.