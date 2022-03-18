36-year-old Niagara Falls man arrested, charged in 7-Eleven shooting

Antonio D. Porter, Jr. has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened at a convenience store earlier this week.

Niagara Falls Police were called to a 7-Eleven store on Hyde Park Boulevard early Tuesday morning for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told police that she and her boyfriend got into a confrontation with the store's clerk after trying to return a leaking container of milk they had just purchased. During the incident, which spilled out the front of the store, police say the store clerk allegedly hit the 32-year-old victim over the head with a weapon.

While ambulance crews were treating the victim for a cut on her head, she also complained of having shoulder pain. EMTs then noticed that the victim appeared to have been shot in the area between her neck and shoulder. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Antonio D. Porter, Jr. has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree (a class C felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a class D felony). According to a City of Niagara Falls spokesperson, Porter turned himself in at police headquarters for his reported involvement in the shooting.

Porter was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court, where bail was set at $25,000. Porter is scheduled to return to court on March 25.

Police have not provided any further information at this time.