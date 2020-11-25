x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

33-year-old man takes plea deal in fatal Niagara Falls car crash

The crash happened at the intersection of 24th Street and Michigan Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on November 27, 2019.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nearly a year after a woman was killed in a hit and run car crash in Niagara Falls, a 33-year-old man has taken a plea deal for vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened at the intersection of 24th Street and Michigan Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on November 27, 2019. Joy Pazamickas was killed.

A city spokesperson says Stephen Wruck has taken a plea to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. Wruck will be remanded to the Niagara County Jail until sentencing on January 25, 2021.
Woman killed, man arrested following Niagara Falls crash
The driver of the Kia had a suspended license. He left the scene on foot before he called 911, claiming that his vehicle had been stolen. NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - One woman died and a man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Niagara Falls.
wgrz.com |Nov 28, 2019

Related Articles