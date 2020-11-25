33-year-old man takes plea deal in fatal Niagara Falls car crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nearly a year after a woman was killed in a hit and run car crash in Niagara Falls, a 33-year-old man has taken a plea deal for vehicular manslaughter.
The crash happened at the intersection of 24th Street and Michigan Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on November 27, 2019. Joy Pazamickas was killed.
A city spokesperson says Stephen Wruck has taken a plea to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. Wruck will be remanded to the Niagara County Jail until sentencing on January 25, 2021.