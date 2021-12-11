33-year-old man shot at City of Tonawanda bowling alley

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center on Young Street.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning at a City of Tonawanda bowling alley.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center on Young Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call City of Tonawanda detectives at (716) 692-2121.

Also on Saturday, a man was taken to ECMC after he was shot in the leg in South Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the in the first block of Juniata Place, near Seneca Street and the Buffalo River. The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.