31-year-old Freedom man arrested for weapons charges

Andrew A. Phillippi, of Freedom, was determined to have discharged a shotgun in a threatening manner, according to state police.
FREEDOM, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday for weapons-related charges after an incident involving a shotgun.

State Police say Andrew A. Phillippi of Freedom discharged a shotgun in a threatening manner at a residence on Phillippi Road in the Town of Freedom. Phillippi was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court.

Phillippi was charged with criminal possession of an assault weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the forth degree, menacing in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. 

After the arraignment, Phillippi was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.

