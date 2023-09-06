3 used cars stolen from Mercedes-Benz dealership

The thefts happened early Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo dealership, located at 8185 Main Street, in the Town of Clarence.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Three used cars valued at more than $540,000 were stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership last weekend.

"Upon gaining entry, the subject removed the key box containing keys for all the used cars on the lot," the Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement announcing the news. "The subject then proceeded to leave and return three times during the course of several hours."

The cars taken included a 2021 Bentley Continental valued at $235,850; a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon valued at $204,850; and a 2022 BMW M8 valued at $104,650.00.

The cars have since been recovered, the sheriff's office said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.