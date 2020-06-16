x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

crime

3 teens charged in Gowanda arson

Zachary Balbuzoski, 19 of Collins, and two 17-year-olds are charged with felony arson in the 4th degree.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOWANDA, N.Y. — Three teens have been charged in connection with an arson in Gowanda.

Zachary Balbuzoski, 19 of Collins, and two 17-year-olds are charged with felony arson in the 4th degree.

According to the press release, fire investigators, as well as their accelerant detection K9 Clipper, were called to investigate a fire on Park Street.  Investigators determined the cause was arson and arrested the teens.

Balbuzoski was released on an appearance ticket.  The two other teens were referred to family court. 

RELATED: New York Governor signs police reform legislation

RELATED: ECSO: Niagara Falls woman charged with DWI-Drugs after nearly hitting Erie Co. Sheriff's deputy