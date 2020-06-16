3 teens charged in Gowanda arson

Zachary Balbuzoski, 19 of Collins, and two 17-year-olds are charged with felony arson in the 4th degree.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — Three teens have been charged in connection with an arson in Gowanda.

Zachary Balbuzoski, 19 of Collins, and two 17-year-olds are charged with felony arson in the 4th degree.

According to the press release, fire investigators, as well as their accelerant detection K9 Clipper, were called to investigate a fire on Park Street. Investigators determined the cause was arson and arrested the teens.