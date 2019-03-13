BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Wednesday after they were stranded on a jet ski and stuck on the ice, near Beaver Island State Park.

All three people were evaluated by paramedics, then taken into custody and taken to the Buffalo Border Patrol Station.

An investigation that followed indicated that the person who operated the jet ski is a Brazilian citizen and a current resident of Canada. The other two people, citizens of Spain and Brazil, were allegedly being smuggled into the United States.

Two of the people were able to walk across the ice and reach the shore at Grand Island. The third was rescued by the Grand Island Fire Department using ropes and a small inflatable rescue raft.

Air support was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations.

"I commend our agents for apprehending this smuggling attempt," said Jeffrey Wilson of the Buffalo Border Patrol Station.

