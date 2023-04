Buffalo Police responded to a gun call around 3 a.m. on Delaware Avenue, before tracking a vehicle to a parking lot near Tupper and Franklin streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people are facing weapons and drug charges after an overnight arrest in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police responded to a gun call around 3 a.m. on Delaware Avenue, before tracking a vehicle to a parking lot near Tupper and Franklin streets. That's where police found a 9mm handgun, a police spokesperson said.

Officers took three people into custody.

Buffalo Police did not provide any other information about the incident.