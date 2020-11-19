3 people face murder charges following Niagara Falls stabbing

Police arrested 24-year-old Tramaine Sanchez and two 17-year-olds. All three face second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy charges.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three people were arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 52-year-old Niagara Falls man.

Niagara Falls Police say Kenneth Walaszek was stabbed in the first block of Packard Court, just east of Hyde Park, around 11:40 p.m. Monday. He later died from injuries sustained during the attack.

