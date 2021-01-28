3 people face attempted grand larceny charges in Niagara County

County deputies allege that the three had attempted to steal a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, an ATV, and power tools.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning now face a list of charges, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

A man called the sheriff's office past 3 a.m. Tuesday, saying that people were attempting to break into his vehicle in the Town of Cambria.

A vehicle deemed suspicious by responding officers was pulled over near the scene. The vehicle was previously reported stolen out of the City of Niagara Falls.

The vehicle was driven by 26-year old Alicia Speer, who had two passengers, 28-year old Marlyn Rubin and 24-year old Brandon Lazeration, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Speer was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and auto stripping.

Lazeration and Rubin were both charged with two counts of attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief and auto stripping.

However, Lazeration faces another count of auto stripping as well as criminal mischief "stemming from a previous motor vehicle theft attempt," according to the sheriff's office.

Rubin and Speer were arraigned at Niagara County Jail and later released.