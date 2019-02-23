BATAVIA, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Friday morning following the execution of a search warrant in Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Darius L. Jones, 27, of Rochester, was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lydia Harris, 59, of Batavia, was charged with one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jenna M. Morrill, 25, of Batavia, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said Jones had fentanyl and crack cocaine on him. Harris allegedly was in possession of crack cocaine in addition to the marijuana. Morrill is accused of possessing crack cocaine.

Morrill was issued an appearance ticket. Jones and Harris were arraigned on their felony charges. Jones is being held at the Genesee County Jail without bail. Harris was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.