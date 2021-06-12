3 people arrested in connection to Woltz Avenue armed robbery

Buffalo Police say three people forced a woman to get out of a Dodge Charger at gunpoint, then fled the scene in the vehicle. Loaded weapons were later recovered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning on Woltz Avenue.

Buffalo Police say 20-year-old Aweys Hussein of Louisville, Kentucky, 22-year-old Jeylan Bakari of Kentucky, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woltz Avenue, near Sycamore Street. Buffalo Police say three people forced a woman to get out of a Dodge Charger at gunpoint, then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle a short time later near Moselle Street and East Ferry streets, but the vehicle fled once again. Eventually, it crashed near Niagara Street and West Mohawk Street near City Hall.

Buffalo Police say loaded weapons, including two handguns and a rifle, were recovered following the arrest.

Charges for the three people include robbery/forcible theft with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.