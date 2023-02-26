3 people arrested after armed robbery in Niagara Falls

One person was injured and 3 people arrested after an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One person was injured and three people arrested after an armed robbery that happened early Sunday.

A man contacted Niagara Falls Police shortly after 2 a.m. The man told police that while he was being robbed in the area of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue, he was struck in the head with a hammer and had a gun pointed at him.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Niagara Falls Police did not disclose what those injuries were.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives and the Emergency Response Team later executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. Three suspects were taken into custody, according to police, who added that evidence was also recovered.

The three suspects face first-degree robbery charges and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday morning. Police said their names are being withheld for now, since it's an ongoing investigation.