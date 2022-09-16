3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide

Two more people have also been indicted by a Grand Jury in the case. Connor Krone, 22, and Elexus Dean, 20, both of Hamburg are also facing charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge.

Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say Adamski allegedly caused the death of Brenden Benoit, 25, by stabbing him multiple times in the upper area of each leg. The incident happened July 10 near Heltz Road in Lakeview. Benoit died at the scene.

Two other people are being charged as accomplices to the murder.

Harrison J. Drozen, 20, of North Carolina was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh, 19, of Village of Hamburg, was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of tampering with evidence.

All three are accused of conspiring to lure Benoit to a wooded area to commit the crime, according to investigators. Officials say Skybyk-Schuh allegedly drove with Benoit and others to the location where Adamski, Drozen, and Connor E. Krone, were hiding in the woods in order to attack Benoit.

They say when Benoit got out of the vehicle, we was allegedly punched by one of the male suspects. Benoit reportedly tried to get back into the vehicle to escape the attack, but Adamski allegedly attacked Benoit with a knife in the vehicle.

Two more people have also been indicted by a Grand Jury in the case. Krone, 22, of Hamburg is expected to be arraigned Sept. 21 and Elexus Dean, 20, of Hamburg will be arraigned on Sept. 21.

A sixth defendant, who was initially charged, was not indicted by the Grand Jury.

Adamski, Drozen and Skybyk-Schuh are being without bail.