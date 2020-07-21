3 men face charges for robberies at 2 local credit unions

Three men have been charged with aggravated bank robbery, brandishing a firearm, entering a bank with intent to commit a larceny and bank larceny.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — A federal grand jury has charged three men for their alleged roles in violent robberies last year at two local credit unions.

The indictment charges Adrian Applewhite aka Boons, 32, from Cheektowaga along with Ronald Morris aka Cracks, 45, from Buffalo and Carl Wilson Jr., aka Baby C, 35, from Buffalo, with aggravated bank robbery, brandishing a firearm, entering a bank with intent to commit a larceny and bank larceny.

Morris has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Morris was previously convicted of three felonies and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition. Two of the felonies were in New York State Court in 1993 and 2002, and the third was in Erie County Court in 1996.

According to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, on July 25, 2019 Applewhite and Morris allegedly conducted a bank robbery with pepper spray and a pistol at the Southtowns Community Federal Credit Union on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti says Applewhite and Morris allegedly went over the tellers counter, sprayed the tellers with pepper spray, unlocked the safe and removed $290,500. The money was then put into a dark colored duffle bag and both allegedly fled on foot.

Applewhite, Morris and Wilson are also accused of conducting a "take-over style" bank robbery on November 7, 2019 at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive. The indictment says they were wearing masks, florescent green work gloves and were armed with pistols.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says at least two men were holding hand guns and allegedly ordered all of the employees to the ground, demanding money.

Two of the men allegedly went behind the teller line and wnt through the tellers drawers while the third went into the vault. The U.S. Attorney's office says $148,793.90 was taken.