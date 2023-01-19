3 men arrested after Town of Niagara incident; shelter-in-place order has been lifted

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearly 3 hours, after reports of a burglary and shots fired in one of the apartments.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A shelter-in-place order was in effect at Royal Park Apartments in the Town of Niagara on Wednesday night.

That shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearly three hours, after reports of a burglary and shots fired in one of the apartments. Town of Niagara Police approached the building, and one officer was shot at three times, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officers deputies and New York State Police then arrived at the scene and eventually took three men into custody without further incident.

The scene was then deemed secure and safe.

Lewiston Police and its K-9 Shadow also helped at the scene.