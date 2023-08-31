3 Jamestown residents are going to prison for selling fentanyl that lead to a death

There were two cases involving different incidents involving sale of fentanyl and other drugs that lead to death.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Three Jamestown residents are heading to prison after selling fentanyl and causing a death.

Garson Butcher, 31, Alisha Centi, 29, were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Butcher received 10 years in prison and Centi received a seven year sentence.

Ryan Bloom, 37, was also sentenced in a separate case for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. He received 10 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Butcher and Centi conspired to sell drugs, including fentanyl between March 2020 and June 2021. Towards the end of March in 2020, they sold fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a person identified as T.R. They also sold heroin to a person who overdosed but regained consciousness after multiple doses of Narcan.

Bloom bought and sold drugs, including fentanyl, for profit and for his own use. Bloom and a co-conspirator, Rachelle Allison, conducted drug trafficking activities out of a home on Fairview Avenue. This resulted in multiple overdoses at the location.

After an overdose death in April of 2020 at the residence. an investigation found Facebook messages between the person that died and Bloom about drugs.

Bloom later admitted that he and Allison sold heroin and fentanyl to the person that died.

Another individual had sold drugs from Bloom in July of 2020 and later overdosed. The person was able to be revived with narcan.