3 City of Tonawanda officers injured after fight breaks out at Canal Fest; arrest made

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three City of Tonawanda Police officers were injured after a fight broke out at Canal Fest on Saturday night.

It all began past 7 p.m. Saturday with a verbal dispute between 30-year-old DeVante D. Henley of Buffalo and the person operating the "New York New York” amusement ride, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police said the discussion escalated to a fight behind the ride.

City police officers Lea Stachura and Brett Rogers both sustained knee injuries, and Captain Fredric Foels had a cut to his forearm. All three were treated by EMS personnel at Canal Fest and remained on duty.