After 3 arson fires in 14 days, Wyoming County officials ask for help

Firefighters have been injured and equipment damaged battling blazes on Hermitage Road and Quakertown Road between June 5 and June 18.

WARSAW, N.Y. — After three arson fires in a span of 14 days, Wyoming County officials are asking for some help.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, these are the fires under investigation:

Saturday, June 5 at 11:07 p.m. at 3856 Hermitage Road in the Town of Orangeville, in a vacant house owned by Marquart Bros.

Saturday, June 11 at 11:08 p.m. at 4050 Hermitage Road in the Town of Wethersfield, in a vacant house owned by Marquart Bros. While fighting the fire, a Strykersville Fire Department had a "tanker truck significantly damaged during a refill operation," officials said.

Saturday, June 18 at 11:42 p.m. on Quakertown Road in the Town of Orangeville, in a bunk silo owned by TJ Marquart and Sons. In that large tire fire, one firefighter from the Warsaw Fire Department and another from the Silver Springs Fire Department sustained minor injuries. They were both treated and released.

Wyoming County officials are asking anyone with information on these fires to call Captain Ed Till of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 585-786-8989, or the Confidential Tip Line at 585-786-8965.