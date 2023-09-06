3 arrests made at Six Flags Darien Lake concert this past weekend

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that three people were arrested at the Odesza concert at Six Flags Darien Lake on Friday, Sept. 1.

Three people were arrested at a concert this weekend in Western New York.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that three people were arrested at the Odesza concert at Six Flags Darien Lake on Friday, Sept. 1.

Among those arrested was Kaylee Laird, 24, of Canandaigua, who was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd. Officials say she allegedly went back into the venue after she was told she could not enter.

Peter M. J. Karrkos, 24, of Canandaigua, was arrested for Harassment for allegedly going back into the the concert venue after being told he could not enter.

The third was Nicholas Ortiz, 18, of Hilton, who was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd and Disorderly Conduct for allegedly reentering the venue after he was ejected. Officials say he then allegedly knocked over a fence while leaving.

They have all been issued appearance tickets to appear in court on September 12.