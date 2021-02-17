3 arrested following Niagara County gas station robbery

On Feb. 12, troopers were called to the Sunoco gas station at the corner of River and Williams Roads in Wheatfield for reports of a robbery.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police say three people from Niagara Falls have been arrested following a gas station robbery.

On Feb. 12, troopers were called to the Sunoco gas station at the corner of River and Williams Roads in Wheatfield for reports of a robbery.

After further investigation, all three suspects were identified and located. Allegedly, the suspects and the vehicle involved had several stolen items.

Ryan S. Edwards, 34, Erin H. Barnard, 38, and Donnell C. Parker, 41, were all arrested for robbery in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

State Police say the Niagara Falls Police Department and the Kenmore Police Department both have cases involving the suspects from the robbery.

All three were virtually arraigned at the Town of Wheatfield Court.