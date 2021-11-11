Buffalo Police: 29-year-old man in critical condition following shooting Wednesday

Buffalo Police were called to the area of Dodge and Timon streets just before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday for the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police were called to the area of Dodge and Timon streets just before 6:40 p.m. for the shooting. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he's currently listed in critical condition.

The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

This is the second shooting this week in the City of Buffalo that has resulted in hospitalization.

Early Sunday morning a Buffalo man was shot in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street. This shooting reportedly happened just after 3 a.m.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that a 29-year-old man was shot during some type of fight or argument in a parking lot area. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Police have not provided an update about his current condition.