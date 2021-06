The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. on the first block of Minnesota Avenue, just east of Main Street. The man is listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Friday morning on Minnesota Avenue.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. on the first block of Minnesota Avenue, just east of Main Street. Northeast District officers responded to the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated.