The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was hit by birdshot multiple times late Friday night, according to Buffalo Police.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, east of Bailey Avenue.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.