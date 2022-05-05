28-year-old Niagara Falls man charged with murder

It's alleged that Atrel M. Hudson murdered Mariah Wilson inside her apartment on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls back in September 2020.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Niagara Falls man has been charged with murder following the death of a 28-year-old woman back in September 2020.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced the charges Thursday morning after the indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court.

It's alleged that Atrel M. Hudson murdered Mariah Wilson inside her apartment on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls. Hudson has been charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, the charges were filed following an 18-month investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department.

"It's not often that we charge somebody with first degree murder in Niagara County - or anywhere," Seaman said.

Hudson was arraigned in Niagara County Court and has been remanded to the Niagara County Jail. If found guilty of murder in the first degree, Hudson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.