26-year-old woman shot, killed early Friday on Bissell Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Bissell Avenue, south of Genesee Street.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was eventually declared dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

Earlier Friday, with the gun violence that’s already occurred in Buffalo, Erie County law enforcement officials said they were concerned about what the coming months could bring.