25-year-old Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony, following a deadly crash last summer.
According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, on July 4, 2020, a vehicle was driving over 90 mph on Porter Road when it crashed into a residence on Hyde Park Boulevard. One person, Precious Cox, was killed in the crash. Two others, Traonna Williams and Jayvonna Jordan, were both injured.
The driver, Breanna Best, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Supreme Court Wednesday morning. Best will return to court for sentencing on Dec. 16.