25-year-old Buffalo woman injured in weekend shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital Sunday night in a personal vehicle.

Police say the 25-year-old Buffalo woman arrived at the hospital just after 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting happened near Perry Street and Hamburg Street.