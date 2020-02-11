25-year-old Buffalo woman injured in weekend shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital Sunday night in a personal vehicle.
Police say the 25-year-old Buffalo woman arrived at the hospital just after 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was treated and released from the hospital.
Detectives are investigating if the shooting happened near Perry Street and Hamburg Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.