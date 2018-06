BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight stabbing early Friday morning.

Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed on near Walden and Brinkman avenues around 3am

He was taken to ECMC, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police have not said what the motive for the stabbing was, or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255

© 2018 WGRZ