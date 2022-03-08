24-year-old Buffalo man sentenced for deadly shooting

Franklin Andrews received an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison for shooting a man in the chest last summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Monday afternoon to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison for shooting a man in the chest last summer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Franklin Andrews recklessly caused the death of Tyler Wasinger, 22, by shooting him with an illegal pistol on the morning of June 18, 2021.

The district attorney's office says the shooting happened at Andrews' apartment on Hobart Street in the City of Buffalo. Wasinger was pronounced dead at the scene.