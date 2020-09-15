24-year-old man found dead on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls

According to a city spokesperson, Clyde Coleman was found at the back of 3108 Highland Avenue, commonly referred to as the "Red House."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon at a residence on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to a city spokesperson.

Clyde Coleman was found at the back of 3108 Highland Avenue, commonly referred to as the "Red House," around 2:30 p.m. A Niagara Falls spokesperson says Coleman died as the result of a gunshot wound.

The homicide is under investigation.