24-year-old man found dead on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon at a residence on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to a city spokesperson.
Clyde Coleman was found at the back of 3108 Highland Avenue, commonly referred to as the "Red House," around 2:30 p.m. A Niagara Falls spokesperson says Coleman died as the result of a gunshot wound.
The homicide is under investigation.
The spokesperson says the "Red House" has been the site of several shooting in recent weeks. City inspections was notified during the Niagara Falls Police Department's investigation, and according to the city, the "Red House" has since been condemned.