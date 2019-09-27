BUFFALO, N.Y. — The federal government believes they've found the gunman behind a shooting just off of Buffalo State's campus almost a year ago.

The Erie County District Attorney's office believes 24-year-old Hommys Rivera-Lopez shot and killed Emmanuel Correa-Villegas on Letchworth Street last October, then took off to Puerto Rico, where the U.S. Marshals service caught up with him.

He's been extradited back to Buffalo, and he's being held without bail on a murder charge.

RELATED: Two dead following shooting in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood

RELATED: Threat closes Le Roy Central School

RELATED: The cold case mystery of missing Jamestown mother Yolanda Bindics