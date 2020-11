Police say the man arrived in a civilian car at Erie County Medical Center shortly before midnight with a gunshot wound.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived in a civilian car at Erie County Medical Center shortly before midnight with a gunshot wound. The man was later declared dead.

Detectives say the shooting happened near Alice Avenue and Bickford Avenue, east of Bailey Avenue.