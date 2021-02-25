21-year-old charged with drunk driving, vehicular homicide after Monday crash

The crash caused a 17-year-old girl to be ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Early Monday morning, just before 4 a.m. in Cheektowaga, a car crash happened that caused the death of a 17-year-old passenger and minor injuries to a 30-year-old passenger.

Police said Thursday the driver, 21-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya, was charged with drunk driving. Leena M. Velez, 17, of Buffalo was ejected from the vehicle and later died.

Police say a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was driving westbound at "an extremely high speed," according to Cheektowaga Police, on Walden Avenue when it sideswiped a parked car.

The parked car was facing eastbound and on the south side of the roadway. This caused the Malibu to spin out, strike, and sever a National Grid utility pole at the corner of Walden and Hoerner avenues.

At the same time the vehicle hit the pole, the vehicle also hit a building at 1096 Walden. According to MapQuest, 1096 Walden is a home appliance store. The crash caused extensive damage to the building, police say.

The crash caused the 17-year-old girl to be ejected from the vehicle. While she was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance, she later died from her injuries just before 11 a.m.

Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, had minor injuries and was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was uninjured. Police say they originally charged Muya with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, but on Friday added the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless driving.