Buffalo man, 21, pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to baby's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charge for a deadly injury that killed his girlfriend's baby.

Nasir Jackson pleaded guilty on Thursday to first degree manslaughter.

Jackson admitted to engaging in reckless conduct that resulted in the death of his girlfriend's son. He was taking care of the baby in a hotel room in the Town of Tonawanda.

Ocean Reed, who was 7 months old, was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Jackson faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. he is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He remains held without bail.