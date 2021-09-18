21 illegal guns removed off streets in Buffalo in last week

Police say most of the guns were seized from previously convicted felons. Six arrests were made and search warrants were executed across the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After executing search warrants, Buffalo Police say they have taken 21 illegal guns off the streets in the past week.

Overall, Buffalo Police have taken 130 guns off the streets this year.

Overall, Buffalo Police have taken 130 guns off the streets this year.

Assisting Buffalo Police were Viper task force partners, which include U.S. Attorney's Office; Safe Street Task Force; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit; the Erie County District Attorney Office; as well as Lackawanna Police.