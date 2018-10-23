BUFFALO, N.Y. - October 23 marks 20 years since a crime that shocked Western New York; the murder of Dr. Barnett Slepian.

Dr. Slepian was killed by a sniper while standing inside his Amherst home, who was standing not too far from his children.

Dr. Slepian had often been targeted by protestors who were upset that he performed abortions for women.

It would take several years to arrest his killer, James Kopp, who was caught in France in 2001. Kopp was convicted of murder in 2003.

2 On Your Side covered the story when it happened. You can watch file footage on the WGRZTV YouTube channel.

