20-year-old West Seneca man pleads guilty to assaulting a female runner

Ryan J. Strunk pleaded guilty Monday to one count of assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from West Seneca pleaded guilty Monday to attacking a female runner last September.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Ryan J. Strunk attacked a female victim around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021 while she was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office (DDSO) campus on East and West Road in the Town of West Seneca.

The District Attorney's Office says Strunk hit the victim with a tree branch numerous times as she attempted to get away from him. Strunk proceeded to chase the victim and hit her with the branch until she escaped into a DDSO patrol officer’s vehicle. The security officer in the vehicle then called 911 and Strunk was reportedly taken into police custody.

The victim suffered various cuts and bruises from the attack.