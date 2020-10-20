20-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting at Jamestown home

Stephon L. Thomas, 20, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man is in police custody after a shooting took place early Monday morning in the City of Jamestown.

Around 12:45 a.m., Jamestown Police say a car drove up to a home near East 7th Street and Lincoln Street, and a passenger allegedly fired shots toward the house. Several adults and young children were in the home, but no one was hurt.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle at an address on Columbia Avenue in Jamestown, and determined the suspected shooter was inside the residence. The suspect was inside the house and was taken into custody by police.

Investigators filed a search warrant and allegedly located a loaded 9mm handgun in the residence.

Investigators believe this shooting may be connected to an incident on September 30 where multiple shots were fired in the area of 52 Bowen Street. Charges are pending in this case.

Stephon L. Thomas, 20, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Thomas was in city jail Monday awaiting arraignment. Police say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537 or at the anonymous tip line at 483-8477.