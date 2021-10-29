20-year-old Cattaraugus County man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threat

On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, Dominick J. Brisley, 20, allegedly called the sheriff's dispatch center numerous times reporting a bomb threat at a local school district.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man has been arrested after allegedly making a terroristic threat earlier this month.

On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, Dominick J. Brisley, 20, allegedly called the sheriff's dispatch center numerous times reporting a bomb threat at a local school district.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, during the phone calls Brisley allegedly made threats towards law enforcement officials and first responders who might be responding to the incident. No one was injured in the incident, and Brisley later turned himself in.

Deputies also note that Brisley was reportedly acting in concert with another person.

Brisley was processed and released on his own recognizance and will be arraigned in the Town of Conewango court at a later date.