20-year-old Buffalo man indicted for homicide on Alice Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

It's alleged that Odell Malik Wilkins, also known as "Leek," shot and killed Patrick Kent, 22, on Alice Avenue in Buffalo. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the shooting happened on October 31, around 11:45 p.m.

Wilkins has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. Wilkins was remanded without bail; a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.