2 tractors stolen in Chautauqua County; reward offered

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for stealing two tractors in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says both tractors were stolen from an address on Center Road in the Town of Arkwright. it's believed that they were stolen on September 4 between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

One of the tractors was described as a green 2017 John Deere 1025R with a belly mower and a front loader. The other tractor was described as an orange 2018 Kubota M7060.

WeTip is offering a reward of up to $1,000 when the anonymous tip leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. The reward would be paid anonymously through postmasters to protect the identity of the caller.

WeTip is a non-profit corporation that takes anonymous tips from anywhere in the U.S. 24 hours a day, 265 days a year.