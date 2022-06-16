2 teens plead guilty to burglarizing home in Delaware Park Neighborhood, stealing vehicle

The two 15-year-olds pleaded guilty to two felony charges resulting from the incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 15-year-olds pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges for burglarizing home in Buffalo's Delaware Park neighborhood and stealing a vehicle last July, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The teens pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of grand larceny in the third degree (class “D” felony).

Law enforcement officials say on July 16, 2021 the teens entered a home on Penhurst Park with the intent to commit a burglary. They entered through a mudroom door. One of the teens used a tennis racket, considered a dangerous instrument, to try and break further into the home.

The two teens ran after they were confronted by the resident of the home who had called 911.

It is further alleged that the teens then stole a vehicle on Bird Avenue.

The teens were identified by security video and were arrested on July 29.

If not adjudicated as youthful offenders, the juvenile offenders face a maximum sentence of 3 to 10 years of incarceration, Their sentencing is scheduled for August 2.