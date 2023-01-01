2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting

Buffalo Police report that two 18-year-olds are at ECMC, one is in serious condition and the other is in critical condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue.

Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

RELATED VIDEO: City of Buffalo files lawsuit against firearm industry members

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large house party.

The two were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One is in serious condition and the other is listed in critical condition as for Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police are asking for anyone with information to reach out at 716-847-2255.