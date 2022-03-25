2 teens indicted on felony assault charges, death of metro rail station attack victim

Prosecutors allege that the 16-year-old offenders are accused of attempting to cause physical harm by shoving, kicking and punching the victim.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo teens have been indicted on charges relating to an attack at a Metro Rail station that has resulted in the death of the victim.

The 16-year-olds were arraigned on Friday before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge.

The alleged attack is said to have happened on January 31 around 3:30 p.m. at the Amherst Station, according to prosecutors. The victim has since died and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Prosecutors allege that the offenders are accused of attempting to cause physical harm by shoving, kicking and punching the victim. One of the teenagers is said to have been in possession of metal knuckles and is accused of using the weapon to assault the victim.

The victim, who was from Buffalo, died on Feb. 21 at a rehabilitation facility.

Both adolescent offenders were indicted on the following offenses:

Two counts of attempted assault in the first degree (class “C” violent felonies)

One count of assault in the second degree (class “D” felony)

One of the adolescent offenders was indicted on additional charges:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanors)

The adolescent offenders were previously arraigned on felony assault charges in February and one was arraigned on an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The teen charged with possession of metal knuckles had his bail set at $50,000 on Friday and has remained in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center. The other adolescent offender was released under supervision on February 3.

Both defendants are scheduled for pre-trial conference in April.