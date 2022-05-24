2 Rochester residents arrested for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 worth of merchandise from Batavia Dick's Sporting Goods

Angela Bennett and Shamya Brown were arrested for fourth degree grand larceny.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two Rochester residents were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 of merchandise from a Batavia Dick's Sporting Goods on Monday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded the store just after 1 p.m. for a larceny in progress. As deputies were responding, the suspects allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the car on River Street, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects were identified as Angela Bennett and Shamya Brown, both of Rochester. They were arrested for fourth degree grand larceny.