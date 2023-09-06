2 plead guilty in Lewiston party house case

"By pleading guilty to 2 class ‘A’ misdemeanors, the highest charges against him, Sullo is subject to the same punishment that he would have been had he been found guilty of all counts after trial. My office has been clear throughout these proceedings that we would not offer the defendant any reduction. We have also been clear that we believe that jail time is appropriate in this case given the ultimate outcome of the actions of Sullo and his codefendants. Ms. Long was only charged in a single incident and also plead guilty to the top charge against her. She too is subject to the same punishment as if she had been found guilty of all charges after trial," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.