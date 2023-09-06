2 plead guilty in Lewiston party house case

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two people from Lewiston have pleaded guilty after they were accused of supplying alcohol and marijuana to kids under the age of 17.
Gary Sullo admitted to Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Jessica Long admitted to Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.
Investigators say between 2016 and 2018, Long and Sullo, along with his late wife Tricia Vacanti, allegedly served alcohol to teenagers in the same home where a 17-year-old boy was accused of sexually abusing several teenage girls.
"By pleading guilty to 2 class ‘A’ misdemeanors, the highest charges against him, Sullo is subject to the same punishment that he would have been had he been found guilty of all counts after trial. My office has been clear throughout these proceedings that we would not offer the defendant any reduction. We have also been clear that we believe that jail time is appropriate in this case given the ultimate outcome of the actions of Sullo and his codefendants. Ms. Long was only charged in a single incident and also plead guilty to the top charge against her. She too is subject to the same punishment as if she had been found guilty of all charges after trial," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.
Vacanti was originally charged with 41 counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child at a 2018 party at her home along with her husband Gary Sullo and neighbor Jessica Long.
Vacanti unexpectedly died last year and the charges against her were abated.
The pleas come just prior to a trial that was scheduled to begin soon.
RELATED VIDEO:
For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications.
**