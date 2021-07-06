2 men shot in Allentown, outside Allen Burger Venture

The men, who are 33 and 41 years old, were taken to ECMC to be treated. One of the men is an employee at the restaurant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were shot outside Allen Burger Venture on Sunday afternoon.

The men, listed as 33 and 41 years old, were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. Buffalo Police did not consider their injuries to be life-threatening.

C-district officers were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m. One of the men who was shot is an employee at the popular Allen Street restaurant.

Buffalo Police say detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

